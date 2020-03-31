Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.70. Zynga shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 18,193,889 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Get Zynga alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,633. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Zynga by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 163,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Zynga by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.