$0.06 EPS Expected for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 4.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231,433 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 128,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNET opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

