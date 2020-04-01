$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,403.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.