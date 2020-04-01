-$0.44 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.88). G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

GIII opened at $7.70 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 682.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146,231 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

