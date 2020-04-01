$0.87 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

