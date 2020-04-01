2,158 Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $751,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PHAT opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $755.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 68.20 and a current ratio of 68.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.72). On average, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

