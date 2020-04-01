276,677 Shares in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 276,677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.72% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

