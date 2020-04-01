3,000 Shares in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

