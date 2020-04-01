323 Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,704,000 after purchasing an additional 257,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.49.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.84.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

