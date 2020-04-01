372 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.46.

NYSE:DE opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.