4,458 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

