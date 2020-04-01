505 Shares in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 65,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $629,466,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chubb by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 170,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

