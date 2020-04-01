779 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,819,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,397,000 after buying an additional 198,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $727,585,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.79.

NYSE UPS opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.