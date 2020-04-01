9,566 Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,045,000 after buying an additional 2,559,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,911,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,244,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,028,692.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,422,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NVST stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

