Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.73.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

