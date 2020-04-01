Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aecom by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aecom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aecom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Aecom by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,199 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aecom stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Aecom has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $52.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

