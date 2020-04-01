American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Renal Associates were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

ARA stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

American Renal Associates Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

