American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,053 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $70,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $217.75 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.