Analysts Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million.

GNMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $408,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

