Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,551 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.32% of Aqua America worth $32,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aqua America by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aqua America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 416,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Aqua America by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aqua America by 64.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,004,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $52.58.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

