AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 27th total of 275,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 4th quarter valued at $3,045,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAAS opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $864.15 million, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.88. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAAS shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

