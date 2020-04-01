Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Director Thomas W. Jones Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Director Thomas W. Jones bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $53,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,155.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AGO opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

