Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 557 at Goldman Sachs Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 557 ($7.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AUTO. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 543.44 ($7.15).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 399.60 ($5.26) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 494.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 538.71.

In related news, insider David W. Keens acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

