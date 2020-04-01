Axa Acquires Shares of 95,100 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Axa acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. Axa owned 0.09% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,899 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,351 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,475 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BYD opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

