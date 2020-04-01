Axa Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 435,983 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 352,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 350,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

