Balan Nair Buys 9,500 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Balan Nair bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,723.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

