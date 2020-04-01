Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE BCH opened at $16.11 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.