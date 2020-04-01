Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $39,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.