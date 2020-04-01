Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 5,000 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $117,900 in the last three months.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

