BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 26,373 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Evergy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NYSE EVRG opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

