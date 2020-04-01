BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 93,221 Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 3,272.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 525.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NASDAQ WB opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. Weibo Corp has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

