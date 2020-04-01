BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

NYSE FAF opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

