BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.