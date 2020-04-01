BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 766.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Continental by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 44,693 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

