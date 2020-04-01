BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 59,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $86.16.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

