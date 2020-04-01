BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $3.34 Million in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after buying an additional 83,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,668,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,058,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Leidos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Leidos stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

