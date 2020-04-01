BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 13,865 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,518,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $1,085,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

