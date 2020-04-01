BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 787,316 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $79,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 2,809,541 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $7,774,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,915,000 after buying an additional 1,557,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.10. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

