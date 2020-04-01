BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from to in a report on Friday, March 13th.

BIOLINERX LTD/S stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.33). Analysts anticipate that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.16% of BIOLINERX LTD/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

