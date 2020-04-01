Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,929 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.