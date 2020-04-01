Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 2,489 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.42% of KVH Industries worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

