Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,695,000 after purchasing an additional 750,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,824,000 after purchasing an additional 665,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,962 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

