Brinker Capital Inc. Has $889,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.