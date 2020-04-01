Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMX stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

