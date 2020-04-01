Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

