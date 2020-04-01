Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 4,091 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.45% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GENC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

