Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.64. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 519,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

