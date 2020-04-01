Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Buckle worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.87. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

