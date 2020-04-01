BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 694,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

