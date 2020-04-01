Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,692,900 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 27th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $3,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,828,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $1,085,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock worth $24,824,968 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.